Trust Deadpool to troll his brand new bosses.

Actor Ryan Reynolds marked Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, home to his Marvel anti-hero, in his usual mocking style:

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

Reynolds similarly poked fun at the prospect of the Disney takeover in 2017 with an edited picture and a gag about sexual tension:

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017