“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds has shared the secret of how he gets Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to break down in laughter.

All it takes, Reynolds told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, is mocking the actor-turned-wrestler right to his face.

Oh.

“He really laughs at himself, which is one of the things I love about him,” Reynolds said of his costar in the upcoming movie “Red Notice.” Production on the film has been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you parrot back the thing he’s doing in the movie” just “27% faster with a swear word” then “he’s gone,” added Reynolds. “He leaves the room and he never comes back.”

Check out the full interview here: