It seems Ryan Reynolds has no interest in mastering the fine — and, uh, messy — art of changing a baby boy’s diaper.

During an appearance on “Today” Monday, the “Deadpool” star opened up about his fourth child on the way with wife Blake Lively. During his chat to promote his upcoming film “Spirited,” Reynolds explained why he hopes his baby-on-the-way lacks a Y chromosome.

“I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that [we have one],” Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7, with Lively.

Although the “Free Guy” star admitted that he and Lively “don’t know” the sex of their fourth child yet and “never find out till [they’re born]” — he said that his desire to have a girl stems from “experience.”

And by “experience,” Reynolds stressed that he came from a family of all brothers.

“I love my well-being and, uh, my home,” he joked.

He added: “I was the youngest of four, and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

“Now, you’re the ultimate girl dad,” co-host Savannah Gutherie said.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose with their daughters, James and Inez, as Reynolds was honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Reynolds later ended his interview by proving Guthrie right and giving his three girls a sweet shoutout.

“James, Nezzie and Betty are watching, so hi guys, I love you!” he said.