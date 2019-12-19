Ryan Reynolds Unveils Disgusting Way To Make Holiday Guests Leave In 'Tonight Show' Bit

Ryan Reynolds shared a foul way of getting rid of holiday guests who outstay their welcome on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In the comedy bit, the “Deadpool” star deployed various different tactics to make guests, including host Jimmy Fallon, leave ― from dropping hints about the time to over-the-top yawning.

But when nothing worked, he went nuclear and lit his “get the fuck out of my house” candle which, well, seemed to do the trick.

Check out the full clip above.