Ryan Reynolds Hijacks Hugh Jackman's Sweet Anniversary Message

Take two Disney starlets and one prepubescent popstar and you have a recipe for one of the most discussed celebrity feuds of the 2000s. Back in 2002, Aaron Carter reportedly broke up with or cheated on Hilary Duff, who he was dating for two years, to hook up with Lindsay Lohan. The 15-year-old Casanova then left Lohan to get back together with Duff. Though the girls should have been furious with Carter, they instead turned on each other. Their feud played out in the pages of magazines with both actresses <a href="http://today.msnbc.msn.com/id/8669450/ns/today-entertainment/t/lohan-says-duff-rebuffed-her-peace-attempt/" target="_hplink">taking shots at each other for years. </a> By 2007 the girls put their past behind them and made up. "We are both adults and whatever happened, happened when we were young," Duff <a href="http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20033534,00.html" target="_hplink">told <em>People</em></a>. "It's over."

Getty