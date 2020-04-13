ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Reynolds Hijacks Hugh Jackman's Sweet Anniversary Message

Jackman's attempt to mark 24 years with Deborra-Lee Furness gets a hilarious interjection from the "Deadpool" star.

Hugh Jackman sent his wife, actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness, a public anniversary message and naturally, Ryan Reynolds had to troll him over it. 

Jackman shared a throwback image of the couple, along with a suitably romantic sentiment: 

Reynolds responded: “Hang in there, Deb.”

Jackman and Reynolds have a long-running fake feud, both on-screen and off, which has kept fans laughing for years. In films, both Jackman’s Wolverine character, as well as Jackman himself, have been the butt of jokes in the “Deadpool” series. Off the big screen, the actors have pranked each other over birthdays, anniversaries, more birthdays, holidays, still more birthdays, and even their personal product lines

