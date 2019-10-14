Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman With NSFW Birthday Video

Hugh Jackman momentarily believed he’d received an adoring birthday message from his close friend/arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds.

Alas, he’d been trolled again.

The two Marvel stars, who have a history of bickering online, called a truce earlier this year ― which lasted less than a week. Now they’re at it again, with the “Deadpool” actor creating a surprise birthday video for the Aussie star’s 51st that was played during Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” concert in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The latest jokey spat between the two ignited when Jackman quipped, after a particularly impressive musical number: “Let’s see Ryan Reynolds do that.”

“Don’t post that! Do not post that!” Jackman told the crowd. “I’ll have 3 million tweets from him in the next 10 seconds.”

The 3 million tweets turned out to be just the one very rude birthday message:

People in the crowd at Jackman’s concert could be heard laughing and cheering as Reynolds’ video played on the big screens: