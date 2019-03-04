Ryan Reynolds' Moving Tribute To John Candy Will Make You Laugh -- And Cry

This week marks 25 years since the March 4, 1994 death of comedy legend John Candy, who had iconic roles in films such as “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Spaceballs” and “Uncle Buck.”
The Canadian actor died at the age of 43 while filming “Wagons East!” in Mexico.
Canadian-born actor Ryan Reynolds and his team paid tribute to Candy on Sunday with a short montage that captured both the humor and heart he put into his roles:
Reynolds also replied to some tweets about “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” which was often considered Candy’s greatest role:
Candy’s children, Jennifer and Chris Candy, added:
Reynolds’ clip was viewed more than 3 million times, helping John Candy’s name to trend on Twitter as people shared their own memories of the actor: