Watch Ryan Reynolds Try To Dodge Kid's Question About Movie Kiss

Ryan Reynolds has the dad’s touch when it comes to answering awkward questions. (Watch the clip below.)

A young boy asked the actor at a recent Q&A if his onscreen kiss with “The Adam Project” co-star Zoe Saldana was real.

“Whoa,” Reynolds replied.

Someone joked that Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively was throwing her voice to inquire about the romantic scene. “Honey?” he said, playfully peering into the audience. “What the fu―?”

Then he got to explaining, kinda.

“I guess it was kinda, kinda real,” Reynolds told the questioner. “But how do I answer this? Is this being broadcast everywhere, too? I didn’t mean it?”

Reynolds admitted he would also have a tough time answering if his family wanted to know the same thing.

“I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and [say] like ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’” he said. “It’s exactly the tactic I would use on them ― not anger, but just disappointment. Yeah, great question though. The exit’s that way.”