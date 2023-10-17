‘I Miss Robin Williams’: Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Post About Late Comedian

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ryan Reynolds is remembering the late great Robin Williams.

The Canadian actor graciously accepted the “Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award” at last week’s star-studded gala in Manhattan. He shared photos Monday from the evening before earnestly reflecting on the late comedic legend man behind the titular award.

“I miss Robin Williams. Pretty sure everyone does,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

“His kids have turned his legacy into a living, breathing love-letter for good,” the 46-year-old continued. “It was a crazy honour to receive the Robin Williams Legacy Award last week at the annual Bring Change To Mind gala in NYC.”

Bring Change To Mind has been fighting and “eradicating stigma, normalizing mental health conversations, and empowering people to share their stories” since 2009. Co-founded by Glenn Close, created alongside the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the charity holds an annual fundraiser that awards one entertainer annually.

“The incomparable [Glenn Close] started [Bring Change To Mind], whose mission is to end stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness,” Reynolds wrote Monday. “Glenn literally saves lives by making space for these conversations. I love this woman.”

Reynolds, who shares four kids with Blake Lively, told People at the gala that their mental health is the most important thing. The “Deadpool” star explained his family mantra plainly: “Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

For Close, who commented on Reynolds’ post, his attendance meant everything.

“In these dark days, laughter has become a survival tactic,” she wrote. “It doesn’t mean we don’t care. It means we are connected to what makes us human ― the ability to find love, laughter and kindness in spite of the pain and horror. Love you, dear Ryan.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.