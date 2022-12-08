What's Hot

Ryan Reynolds Has The Best Reaction To Shania Twain Swapping His Name Into Iconic Song

The now-viral moment went down at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Ryan Reynolds couldn’t hold back his reaction to Shania Twain’s hilarious lyric swap.

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday, the country-pop singer took the stage to perform some of her hits before accepting the Music Icon Award.

During her performance of the classic “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Twain surprised the audience with a sassy twist when she swapped Reynold’s name into her famous Brad Pitt lyric.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” Twain sang before continuing. “That don’t impress me much. So you have the looks, but have you got the touch?” she added as the camera panned to Reynolds.

The “Spirited” actor — who received the People’s Icon Award that evening — appeared pretty delighted by the lyrics switch. Smiling in surprise, he seemed to mouth, “Oh my God, me?” before erupting into laughter.

Fans quickly flooded Twitter with their reactions to the playful viral moment.

“Shania Twain replacing her Brad Pitt line with Ryan Reynolds is exactly what the world needed,” one user wrote.

Another fan said, “Shania Twain singing Ryan Reynolds instead of Brad Pitt just gave me enough serotonin for the rest of the year.”

“Shania Twain changing her lyrics on the people’s choice awards to ‘so you’re Ryan Reynolds’ is iconic,” said another fan.

After the event, the Canadian actor declared that the moment “may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” in an Instagram Story, E! News reported.

Twain seemed to be enjoying teasing Reynolds as she tweeted, “Sorry not sorry @VancityReynolds,” while sharing a clip of her now-viral performance the next day.

Meanwhile, Reynolds gushed on Twitter: “I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much.”

“Thank you for an amazing night @ShaniaTwain,” he added alongside a heart emoji.

Twain’s sixth studio album, “Queen of Me,” will debut on Feb. 3, 2023.

Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, tweeted in October about the meaning behind her forthcoming album. “I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power,” she said while also announcing a 2023 tour.

