Ryan Reynolds Says His Resemblance To Kate Beckinsale Is Like ‘Looking In A Mirror’

Is Deadpool a dead ringer for … Kate Beckinsale?

Ryan Reynolds swung by “Today” on Thursday to promote his new Netflix film “6 Underground,” when host Hoda Kotb brought up an interview Beckinsale did in October on “The Tonight Show” in which the British actor said she thinks she looks “exactly like Ryan Reynolds.”

“It is like looking in a mirror,” @VancityReynolds responds to @KateBeckinsale’s hilarious comments about the two of them looking alike pic.twitter.com/2opzFrmJ1f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

“Today” then played a portion of Beckinsale’s interview for Reynolds.

“It is like looking in a mirror,” the “Detective Pikachu” star joked in response to the clip.

He then added, remarking on Beckinsale’s elaborate ensemble on the late night talk show: “I mean, I was gonna wear that today!”

NBC via Getty Images Kate Beckinsale during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 20, 2019.

Reynolds then added that people remarking on their resemblance is nothing new for him.

“This has been something I’ve heard for a long time,” he said. “Other people have said it to me, as well. We met one time, but yeah, I [have heard it].”

Though Reynolds seemed somewhat bemused about his likeness to Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star was adamant about how similar she thinks they look when she was on “The Tonight Show” in October.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, who said he didn’t really see it.

But she was unwavering as she continued.

“Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on him I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.’”

She continued: “I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly girly boy-bander type. He’s like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him.”

Beckinsale joked that she’d be unable to even work with Reynolds.

“I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen,” she said.

Good thing Reynolds isn’t on the market, or Pete Davidson may be eyeing him as his next conquest.