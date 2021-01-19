Ryan Reynolds Sends Inspiring Message To Young Fan With Cancer

Ryan Reynolds is taking his big-screen hero act into real life.

The “Deadpool” star recently sent a heartfelt message to 11-year-old fellow Canadian Brody Dery, a young fan who’s been diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkin lymphoma and Crohn’s disease. With Brody, a huge “Deadpool” fan, going through chemo treatments in January, his mom, Randi, made a video hoping to connect him with Reynolds.

The star got back within 24 hours, according to CTV News.

“I heard a little bit about your story, and I just wanted to send you this video, and let you know that I’m thinking about you, that I’m sending you tons of love,” Reynolds says in the video, shared on Twitter by Caden Fanshaw, a reporter for Prince George news station CKPG.

“I’m sending you strength, whatever strength I’ve got,” he added.

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnews pic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

The actor continued, “You have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you’ve been going through it. I know it’s been a challenge lately, but you know something, Brody, you’re just the man for the job. So I’m sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days, and hang in there.”

The encouraging message is reminiscent of when other movie superheroes, including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., similarly reached out to a young fan in need last summer, in that case a 6-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack.

Brody’s mom told CTV News that her son’s “jaw hit the floor” when he saw Reynolds’ video.

“He keeps saying, ‘I feel special ― I feel like I’m the movie star,’” she said.