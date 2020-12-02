Ryan Reynolds Responds To Street Naming Petition In 'The Most Ryan Reynolds Way'

Don’t expect to be driving down Ryan Reynolds Road anytime soon.

A radio show’s petition to call a street in his home city of Vancouver after the actor was curtly dismissed by the “Deadpool” star himself on Monday.

“Very kind but hard pass,” Reynolds tweeted.

“If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is a mess’ or ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up,’” he explained. “My brothers would enjoy this too much.”

The Change.org petition, launched by 104.9 KiSS RADiO’s “Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean,” said Reynolds “deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane). It’s time.”

“Not only has he captured our hearts on the big screen, his humanitarian efforts have made him a beloved local treasure who encapsulates the best of Vancouverites, and fully deserving of this recognition in his hometown,” it continued.

“We recognize the City of Vancouver *generally* only names streets after people who have passed, but there have been exceptions PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool),” it added. “We think we have a solid case here.”

After Reynolds’ dismissed the idea, the petition was updated to ask: “Deep breath here...Ryan just responded in the most Ryan Reynolds way. So...should we keep it going, even if it’s just for the hilarious puns and the reasons he listed?”

Some Twitter users suggested alternative things that could be named after Reynolds. Others urged actor Hugh Jackman, with whom Reynolds has fake feuded for years, to make the road name idea a reality:

