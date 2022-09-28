Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’

It’s official. Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film.

In typical Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actor broke the internet with a snarky teaser video about the return of the rapid-healing mutant with a hot-tempered attitude in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the Instagram clip.

The 45-year-old then explains that, although they’ve been working on the film for a long time now, they’ve hit a snag and are completely out of ideas on how to invigorate the mercenary for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.”

Reynolds adds, “It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I … I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Jackman then appears in the background of the frame, snacking on what seems to be an apple.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by.

Jackman, 53, allegedly retired the Wolverine role with 2017′s “Logan,” the final film in the Wolverine trilogy, after playing the no-nonsense character several times throughout the X-Men franchise.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” he replies, walking upstairs.

Reynolds first starred as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) in the 2009 Fox/Marvel movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” in which he squared off against Jackman’s Wolverine character.

“Deadpool” is one of several comic-book properties that Disney acquired when it bought 20th Century Fox in 2019.

“Deadpool 3” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

The R-rated franchise has seen massive success among fans. Both “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2″ scored big at the box office, with the films raking in more than $780 million each globally.