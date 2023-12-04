Ryan Reynolds Trolls Taylor Swift And Blake Lively With Hilarious Photo Edit

Ryan Reynolds didn’t attend the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” last week, but he found a cheeky way to partake in the evening’s starry festivities nonetheless.
On Sunday, Reynolds shared a photo of his wife, Blake Lively, at the “Renaissance” after-party with her pal Taylor Swift ― but edited that image so that his and Travis Kelce’s faces appeared on the two women’s bodies.
“I feel like I should remember this,” the “Deadpool” actor quipped in the caption before uploading it to his Instagram Stories.
Watch a report on the hilarious photo by the New York Post’s Page Six below.
The original photo ― of Lively and Swift, that is ― was shared Saturday by Swift on Instagram as part of a series of images showing her celebrating the release of the “Renaissance” movie.
“Got invited to London by The Queen…,” she wrote in the accompanying caption ― referring, of course, to Beyoncé.
Lively and Swift are longtime pals. The “Gossip Girl” actor and Reynolds recently appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where Swift was cheering on Kelce, a tight end for the team.
Of course, Reynolds’ comically edited photo (which was originally created by Instagram user @karthiknjartist) was a playful wink at the media frenzy that erupted when Kelce and Swift first confirmed their romance in October.
As for “Renaissance,” the new documentary is a stunning compilation of live performances from Beyoncé’s latest tour and black-and-white, behind-the-scenes clips taken in the rehearsal studio and on the road.
The movie ― which was written, directed and produced by Beyoncé ― has been compared favorably to Madonna’s pioneering 1991 doc, “Truth or Dare,” and was this weekend’s top-grossing film.