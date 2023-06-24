Ryan Reynolds Visits ‘Great British Bake Off’ With Wife Blake Lively To Rabid Speculation

The famous couple made it official by visiting the show’s iconic white tent and posing for pictures published Friday with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Fans of the series are convinced the pair have joined for a celebrity edition — as hinted at by Reynolds himself.

“A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” he wrote Friday on Instagram.

The bespectacled “Deadpool” star was all smiles in the accompanying photo with Leith and Hollywood, whose Cheshire Cat grin potentially betrayed a special episode. The famously rigorous judge even dropped a suggestive comment on the actor’s post.

“Great catching up…” wrote Hollywood.

The 57-year-old chef posted a photo of his own with Lively and took a dig at his co-host by writing: “Sorry Pure, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake.” Lively, 35, was just as visibly overjoyed to be there as her husband.

“The 2 people I’d love to see do Celeb bake off Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively imagine the competitiveness,” wrote one fan in the comments, while another joked about Hollywood: “Does that mean you and Prue are going to be in the next ‘Deadpool’ movie?”

While the latter is rather unlikely, the former certainly isn’t — as even “Friends” star David Schwimmer and “Walking Dead” actor David Morrissey previously competed on the show. The newest celebrity edition is also curiously filming over the summer, per Deadline.

“You’ve done celeb bake off?! That’s it then. We can end television now. It’s done,” one fan commented on Instagram, with another writing: “I swear to god if you are on one of the special edition episodes I will lose my mind.”