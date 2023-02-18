Ryan Seacrest Sheds Tears As 'Live' Replacement Host Mark Consuelos Honors Him

Ryan Seacrest got emotional as Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and future “Live” co-host, shared touching words for him ahead of his departure from the show.

Consuelos’ message to Seacrest comes after the “Live” host announced this week that he’d leave the show in the spring after six years on the job.

Advertisement

Consuelos will take on a gig once held by the likes of the late Regis Philbin and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan.

Seacrest, during an episode of “Live” on Friday, told Consuelos he was like a brother to him in a heartfelt message to the future co-host.

″I couldn’t be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife, who we both know is the most amazing human being on the planet,” Seacrest said.

Consuelos echoed Seacrest’s statement and said he couldn’t think of a better co-host to work with his wife over the past six years.

Advertisement

“You’re a true friend, you’re a brother, you’re generous to my wife, to my whole family – I got to meet your family...,” said Consuelos as Seacrest began to get tears in his eyes.

“That chair that you’re sitting in, it’s an iconic seat, it’s a great honor for me to sit there, it’s an iconic show and I think it’s going to be a blast but thank you man.”

The former “All My Children” actor shared that he’s looking forward to sharing another cup of coffee in the morning with his wife on the show and said co-hosting “Live” wasn’t a tough decision for him.

“We did this before in much more difficult circumstances,” Consuelos told Ripa.

“We worked together on a soap opera for seven years, we were scene partners, we worked 12-hour days usually, hour-and-a-half commute both ways... we’ve done it, I’m not nervous.”