What's Hot

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

Company Employed At Least 102 Kids In U.S. Meatpacking Plants, Investigators Find

Clinic To Open Near Ohio Derailment As Health Worries Linger

Fox News Hosts Pushed Election Lies To Improve Ratings, Court Docs Allege

Rick Scott Backtracks On ‘Rescue America’ Plan After Social Security, Medicare Criticism

Opinion: How The Melding Of American Politics And Reality TV Broke Our Moral Compass

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

'American Idol' Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Dies Of Apparent Suicide At Age 49

Chinese Billionaire Banker Goes Missing During Ominous Government Crackdown On Tech

Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Trolls, Says Lupus Medication Led To Recent Weight Gain

Tiger Woods Hands Tampon To Justin Thomas During Tournament And They Laugh

EntertainmentKelly Riparyan seacrestMark Consuelos

Ryan Seacrest Sheds Tears As 'Live' Replacement Host Mark Consuelos Honors Him

"You’re a true friend, you’re a brother, you’re generous to my wife, to my whole family," the future "Live" co-host told Seacrest.
Ben Blanchet

Ryan Seacrest got emotional as Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and future “Live” co-host, shared touching words for him ahead of his departure from the show.

Consuelos’ message to Seacrest comes after the “Live” host announced this week that he’d leave the show in the spring after six years on the job.

Consuelos will take on a gig once held by the likes of the late Regis Philbin and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan.

Seacrest, during an episode of “Live” on Friday, told Consuelos he was like a brother to him in a heartfelt message to the future co-host.

″I couldn’t be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife, who we both know is the most amazing human being on the planet,” Seacrest said.

Consuelos echoed Seacrest’s statement and said he couldn’t think of a better co-host to work with his wife over the past six years.

“You’re a true friend, you’re a brother, you’re generous to my wife, to my whole family – I got to meet your family...,” said Consuelos as Seacrest began to get tears in his eyes.

“That chair that you’re sitting in, it’s an iconic seat, it’s a great honor for me to sit there, it’s an iconic show and I think it’s going to be a blast but thank you man.”

The former “All My Children” actor shared that he’s looking forward to sharing another cup of coffee in the morning with his wife on the show and said co-hosting “Live” wasn’t a tough decision for him.

“We did this before in much more difficult circumstances,” Consuelos told Ripa.

“We worked together on a soap opera for seven years, we were scene partners, we worked 12-hour days usually, hour-and-a-half commute both ways... we’ve done it, I’m not nervous.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community