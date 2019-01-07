Nearly a year after being accused of sexual misconduct, Ryan Seacrest sported a Time’s Up bracelet on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

While hosting E!’s coverage of the event on Sunday, the TV star was spotted wearing one of the newly designed bands around his left wrist.

In February 2018, Variety revealed that his former stylist Suzie Hardy claimed Seacrest touched her inappropriately for years. The abuse reportedly included “grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.”

E! performed an internal investigation and said it was unable to turn up sufficient evidence to corroborate Hardy’s story.

While Seacrest contended that the investigation’s results meant he’d been vindicated, Hardy told Variety he was spreading “a false narrative that he was exonerated and the victim of some sort of money grab.”

“He is not the victim, and I refuse to let him victimize me for telling the truth,” she said.

To mark the anti-sexual harassment movement’s second year, Time’s Up debuted a fresh design printed on black and white ribbons and bracelets that read “TIMESUPX2.” The message was also a call for double the number of women in leadership positions throughout all industries.

The initiative was launched after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.