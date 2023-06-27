Ryan Seacrest is taking the wheel as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The master emcee confirmed reports he will replace host Pat Sajak, who earlier this month announced he was retiring after 41 seasons with the show.

In a statement shared Tuesday morning, Seacrest wrote, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Advertisement

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease,” he went on. “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Ryan Seacrest recently served as co-host of ABC’s morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press

Seacrest also called his casting a “full circle moment,” noting how his first gig was filling in for Merv Griffin on the game show “Click.”

Finishing with a shout-out to the indomitable Vanna White, he said, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Advertisement

Sajak began his time on “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981, earning the guessing game three Daytime Emmys for outstanding game show.

He inherited the role from Chuck Woolery, who began hosting the show with its 1975 debut.

Pat Sajak began hosting “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981. Dan Steinberg/Associated Press

While announcing his departure, daytime TV veteran Sajak shared, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Seacrest has been one of Hollywood’s go-to hosts over the years. Along with his syndicated morning radio show, Seacrest has been the face of “American Idol” for nearly its entire run.

He was dubbed the successor to Dick Clark after taking over as host of ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in 2005. Seacrest also recently ended his six-season run on ABC’s morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”