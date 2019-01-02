Ryan Zinke's Farewell Letter To Trump Gets Brutally Mocked On Twitter

Ryan Zinke’s farewell letter to the Trump administration has a lot of people seeing red.

The outgoing secretary of the interior posted a copy of the letter on Twitter Wednesday, and it looks like he wrote it with what Twitter user Splinter suspects was “a Crayola washable marker.”

But the biggest fault critics found with the note was even more egregious: Zinke literally wrote out “@ Interior Secretary.”

It's been a high honor to serve @POTUS & the American People as @Interior Secretary. We've restored public lands “for the benefit & enjoyment of the people,” improved public access & shall never be held hostage again for our energy needs. God bless America & those who defend her. pic.twitter.com/JXzVmrpDTg — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 2, 2019

Not suprisingly, people on Twitter found plenty of reasons to mock Zinke, who was facing numerous investigations into his conduct and policy decisions before being forced out earlier this month.

Spoiler alert: It got brutal.

... while personally enriching myself. You forgot that part. — krk nordenstrom (@knordenstrom) January 2, 2019

Yes, kudos for offering up so many of our public lands to oil and gas corporations to ruin and destroy. It's a legacy worthy of a bond villain. — Cindy Otis (@CindyOtis_) January 2, 2019

First time I've ever seen a resignation letter written in the blood of an engendered species. — boxtop (@iamboxtop) January 2, 2019

Wasn’t aware oil gas and coal were “the people” — Justin Vreeland (@jvreeland26) January 2, 2019

Interesting how all the Trump charlatans universally claim to have accomplished unimaginable feats! I wonder what it means 🤔 — Neutrino Ali-Smith (@NeutrinoAlismi2) January 2, 2019

“And for my final middle finger flip to the country, I will only use this worn down felt tip pen someone’s kid left in my car” — Sean Thomas (@seanteresting) January 2, 2019