S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole's Cause Of Death Confirmed

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been confirmed six weeks after he was found dead at his home.

A coroner’s report issued in Dorset, England ― where the 46-year-old pop vocalist lived ― reportedly stated that there will be no inquest into his death.

“We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service said Thursday, without further elaboration on the details of his death.

Cattermole’s body was discovered on April 6.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the singer’s bandmates said in a statement at the time. “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

At the time of his death, Paul Cattermole (far left) had been planning to hit the road with other members of his pop band, S Club 7, for a 25th anniversary reunion tour. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

News of Cattermole’s death came just weeks after the group announced plans for a 25th anniversary reunion tour covering cities in the U.K. and Ireland. Earlier this week, S Club 7 said the tour would be renamed after its 2001 song “Good Times” in honor of Cattermole.

“That was his song, and all the fans know that that was his song,” bandmate Tina Barrett said in a social media video. “So it just feels right.”

S Club 7 was created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. A year later, the band released its debut album and went on to have a series of hits, including 2000’s “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the U.S.

Paul Cattermole in 2000. James Arnold - PA Images via Getty Images

Cattermole, who often promoted tarot card readings on his social media pages, told the Daily Mail in what would be his final interview that he’d predicted “positivity” for the band’s return to the concert stage this year.

“I saw wheel of fortune - that’s good, that’s good luck,” he said in the article, published soon after his death.

