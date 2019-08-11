Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, a longtime NRA advocate once featured as an “NRA Mom” in an ad campaign, said she has quit the organization in an emotional call for stronger gun control laws.

“I am so sick and tired of participating in this predictable cycle of politics, where a mass shooting happens, the left calls for new gun laws ― some meaningful, some unproductive ― the right yells ‘slippery slope’ and hides behind the Constitution,” she said on her CNN show on Saturday.

“Nothing happens, nothing changes,” she said. “And with the next mass shooting, we do it all over again.”

Cupp spoke a week after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which came a week after three people were killed in Gilroy, California.

She said that in the past, she’s defended the NRA and its members and argued against stricter gun laws.

But not this time:

“I am no longer an NRA member. Being right no longer feels righteous because in the wake of more mass shootings, acts of senseless violence that sent innocent people running for their lives, leaving children orphaned, loved ones dead on the ground, we must do something about guns.”

Cupp specifically called for universal background checks, gun violence restraining orders, raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, banning 100-round drums, fixing the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, and mental health programs in schools.

And she said some people, including domestic abusers and those who make violent threats, “should never have access to a gun of any kind, period.”

Cupp also predicted one of the arguments that will be used against her... because it’s one she’s used herself while on the other side of the issue.

“I know, I will be accused of letting my emotions get in the way of facts here. I’ve made that accusation before,” she said. “But this is an emotional issue. How could it not be? In fact, it should be more emotional.”

She called for more emotion ― especially from Republicans and NRA members who support gun control.

See her full monologue below: