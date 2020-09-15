HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Amazon's latest "Drop" collection is all about French style.

The past few months might have had you living in tie-dye loungewear, looking like a cottagecore influencer or putting on a nap dress for a Victorian vibe.

Whether you’ve been dressing up or down, you might like to know the latest fashion news we’ve heard.

Amazon just launched its latest collection from “The Drop.” This time around, the company collaborated with French fashion blogger Sab The French Way.

Sab The French Way’s collection features eight pieces that are all under $70, including a satin jumpsuit in a “sand” shade that’s $70 and a $50 French cuff sleeve button-down that’s made completely out of cotton.

“The Drop,” for those who might not know, features limited-edition collections with clothes that are designed with influencers and made to order — meaning, each piece is only put into production once it’s ordered.

The collections are available for 30 hours, or less if they sell out fast. And sell out they do — sometimes we’ve seen items gone within a couple of hours of the launch, like with the last line from Signed, Blake.

As a part of “The Drop,” there are Staples by “The Drop,” too, which are items that are meant to be paired with each new collection and almost always available to shop.

All of Sab The French Way’s new pieces come in sizes XS to 3X, and are designed to be Parisian chic. In an email to HuffPost Finds, Sab The French Way described the collection as elegant but easy to wear.

“From a romantic rendezvous to an interview, these pieces are the, ‘I have nothing to wear,’ saviors,” she said.

If you want to see the clothes in the collection for yourself, we’ve included all the eight pieces down below. Remember if something’s an absolute must-have for you, you’ll probably want to click “checkout” before it sells out.