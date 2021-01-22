Fans Say Sabrina Carpenter's New Song Is A Response To Olivia Rodrigo's Hit

Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new song this week and fans think it’s a response to Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “drivers license.”

After the “Girl Meets World” star released “skin” at midnight on Friday, fans immediately began unpacking the song’s lyrics.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rodrigo released her melancholy song about getting her driver’s license in the wake of a breakup. The song is rumored to be about her former “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett, whom she apparently dated. “Drivers license” makes reference to “that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me” which many think is about Carpenter, a 21-year-old blonde who is reportedly now involved with Bassett.

In her own song, “Skin,” Carpenter sings, “Don’t drive yourself insane / It won’t always be this way” in one line and in another she says, “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

“You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine,” she sings. “I wish you knew that even you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

Carpenter’s single comes on the heels of Bassett dropping his own song, “Lie Lie Lie,” less than a week after Rodrigo released “drivers license.” In that song, Bassett accuses a previous lover of “lyin’ through your teeth” while “actin’ all so innocent.”

“So you tellin’ them it’s all my fault / Yeah, I’m the victim this time,” he sings, while also declaring that he’s “had enough of it this time” and “I kiss your ass goodbye.”

Listeners quickly turned to Twitter to unpack the drama of this ongoing musical love triangle.

