Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals How That Other Infamous 'Borat 2' Moment Unfolded

Sacha Baron Cohen shared some behind-the-scenes secrets to one of the most memorable scenes in the “ Borat ” sequel (that doesn’t involve a former New York mayor).

It’s the scene in which Cohen as Borat and costar Maria Bakalova as Borat’s daughter, Tutar, turn a cupcake mishap into a plot device that leads them into a “pregnancy crisis center.” These centers often look like places for pregnant women seeking abortions to get help. Instead, they are fronts for anti-abortion organizations where women are pressured into keeping the baby ― even in seemingly extreme situations.