Sacha Baron Cohen’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday was quite the ride.

The “Borat” star mocked rock star Bono, actor Tom Cruise, rapper Kanye West and Donald Trump Jr. in a spoof bit which saw him busted selling COVID-19 vaccines live on the air.

Baron Cohen’s wife, Isla Fisher, made a wild cameo.

The segment ended with a police raid, a car chase and a crash — all as Baron Cohen repeatedly condemned “those using power to get ahead.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the interview, Baron Cohen revealed Kimmel’s inadvertent role in the resurrection of his Kazakh journalist character for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which was released in October 2020.

Baron Cohen recalled how, after jumping back into the role for a video on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ahead of the 2018 midterms, he suddenly realized it wouldn’t be impossible to play Borat again.

He asked the writer’s room on another movie he was working on if there was a new “Borat” film “we could get out in time for the election” and “about 15 minutes later we had an idea, three days later we’d set it up at a studio.”

“Wow, that is unbelievable,” Kimmel responded to the story.

“So, I thank you, but you’re not going to get a cut,” Baron Cohen jokingly replied.

Watch that part of the interview here: