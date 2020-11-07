More Bad News For Trump: Sacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Job Offer

As if losing the presidential election wasn’t a big enough blow, Donald Trump was hit with more bad news Saturday: Actor Sacha Baron Cohen withdrew his spoof job offer.
Cohen — who thoroughly embarrassed Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in his latest film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — told the president in a tweet that his recent job offer was rescinded because of Trump’s “tragic and sad” job performance “this past week.”
There was no immediate response from the president.
Cohen’s “Borat” recently exposed Giuliani in an apparently compromising position ― fumbling in his crotch in a hotel room. Giuliani later insisted he was tucking in his shirt after removing a microphone following a fake interview with Maria Bakalova, who portrays Borat’s daughter in the movie.
Trump later called Cohen a “creep” in an interview with reporters on Air Force One.
That’s when Cohen offered him a job.