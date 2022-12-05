What's Hot

Elon Musk Says He Wanted To 'Punch' Kanye West After He Tweeted A Swastika

Prince Harry Hits Out At 'Baseless' Story That Pits 'Him Against His Country'

Tattoo Removal Studio Offers Freebies To Regretful Kanye West Fans

U.S. 'Actively' Working On Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Release From Russia

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

Men Are Sharing The Things They "Actually Want" For Christmas, And They're So Good, I'm Taking Notes

Russian Oil Cap Begins, Trying To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

Non-Religious Voters Wield Clout, Lean Heavily Democratic

Entertainment
Donald Trumpkanye westboratkennedy center honorsSasha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen Resurrects Borat To Burn Donald Trump, Kanye West At Kennedy Center Honors

The comedian killed with a Borat riff on Ye's antisemitism as President Joe Biden and the Kennedy Center honorees looked on.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sacha Baron Cohen portrayed Borat to shred Donald Trump and Ye (formerly Kanye West) at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.

President Joe Biden was perhaps the most powerful A-lister at the ceremony, but Baron Cohen seized center stage as the boorish and bigoted Borat, the Kazakhstani journalist character he made famous in movies.

Trump’s recent hosting of a dinner with Ye and the Holocaust-denying Nick Fuentes, plus the rapper’s unhinged rants about Jews and declaration of support for Adolf Hitler, provided lots of material for the Jewish comedian.

“I must say I am very upset about the antisemitism in the US and A,” Baron Cohen said in character, per The Guardian. “It is not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

“Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said no. He too antisemitic, even for us,” Baron Cohen’s Borat added.

The comic, who’s also an activist, sang “With or Without Jews” to the tune of U2′s “With Or Without You.”

“What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews,” Baron Cohen’s Borat sniped.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arrive for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arrive for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors.
STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Baron Cohen previously poked fun at the former president.

“I am told the president of yours today is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump?,” Baron Cohen said as his alter-ego Borat, per the Daily Mail.

Catching a glimpse of Biden, Borat declared: “You don’t look so good ... your big belly is gone. And your pretty orange skin has gone pale.”

Eyeing first lady Jill Biden, Baron Cohen’s Borat observed: “I see you have a new wife. She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Baron Cohen was honoring U2, for which Bono is the famous frontman. The Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with son Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen at the Kennedy Center Honors.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with son Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen at the Kennedy Center Honors.
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community