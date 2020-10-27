Actor Sacha Baron Cohen says the infamous scene in the “Borat” sequel involving former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani almost fell apart twice as it was unfolding.

On Monday, Cohen told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he was hiding in a specially built “hideaway” for the scene, but had to scramble to get inside it when Giuliani’s security came in to sweep the room before the interview with actor Maria Bakalova, who portrays Borat’s daughter in the movie. Once inside the hideaway, the only way to communicate and know when to leave was via text, except someone forgot to check the cellphone’s battery:

.@SachaBaronCohen explains how they pulled off the ‘inappropriate’ Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 pic.twitter.com/T6PSVdOI4u — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 27, 2020

Giuliani, who serves as personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was caught on camera being more than a little creepy with Bakalova. At one point, he even placed his hands down his pants. The former mayor said he was tucking his shirt in.

Trump called Cohen a “creep” for the stunt and said he’s not funny.

Cohen replied by offering him a job:

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.



I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.