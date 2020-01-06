Sacha Baron Cohen Burns Mark Zuckerberg At Golden Globes For Spreading 'Nazi Propaganda'

British stealth comedian Sacha Baron Cohen delivered the biggest burn of the Golden Globes when he called out Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday.
In fact, Baron Cohen was introducing “Jojo Rabbit,” a quirky satire film about a member of a Nazi youth group who hands out propaganda (and later sees the light).
Baron Cohen has a history of bad blood with Zuckerberg and Facebook. He delivered a scathing, 24-minute takedown of social media — with particular barbs aimed at Facebook and Zuckerberg — during an Anti-Defamation League summit on anti-Semitism and hate in November. He also described Facebook as the “greatest propaganda machine in history.”
“It’s like we’re living in the Roman Empire and Mark Zuckerberg is Caesar. At least that would explain his haircut,” Baron Cohen said.
“Jojo Rabbit,” directed by Taika Waititi, who also starred as Adolf Hitler in the film, was nominated for two Golden Globes. It didn’t win.