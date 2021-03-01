Sacha Baron Cohen Calls Out Donald Trump In Golden Globes Speech

Sacha Baron Cohen has a couple special people he’d like to thank.
The double acting Golden Globe nominee took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” on Sunday. And he made sure a certain someone knew they weren’t forgotten.
“Thank you again to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Hold on, hold on. Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA,” Baron Cohen quipped.
Baron Cohen also took a shot at one of his “Borat 2” co-stars in an earlier speech after the film won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. I’ve got to say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”
The former New York mayor-turned-Trump-attorney was, of course, caught in a compromising scene with his hands down his pants in “Borat 2,” and he’s been a constant punching bag for the actor ever since.
When reacting to his Globes nominations in early February, Baron Cohen poked fun at Giuliani for challenging Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, saying he would call on the former mayor’s services if he didn’t come out on top at the Globes.
Well, get in line, dude. If Trump is now contesting the Globe results, Giuliani sounds pretty booked up.