Sacha Baron Cohen Shares Video Of Chaotic Escape From Washington Gun Rally

“The organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry,” Baron Cohen said. “They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security. So it took them a while to actually storm the stage.”

The video shows Baron Cohen running from the stage into his escape vehicle ― a private ambulance ― and holding the door shut to prevent people from entering as they made a rushed departure.

“This was the first movie where I’ve had to wear a bulletproof vest,” Baron Cohen said.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was released on Amazon Prime Video last week.