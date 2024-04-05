EntertainmentdivorceSacha Baron CohenIsla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Announce Their Divorce

The two actors revealed their split in a joint Instagram message on Friday.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are going their separate ways.

The two actors announced their split in joint Instagram posts on Friday.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the two said via their respective Instagram Stories.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the statements read. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher tied the knot in 2010, after a six-year engagement. They share two daughters and a son.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot