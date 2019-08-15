Borat is getting serious.

Netflix gave us a first look at Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal of real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen on Wednesday. The streaming service released the photos (see them below) on Twitter.

In the show description, Cohen is described as “Israel’s most prominent” spy.

The six-part series features Cohen infiltrating the Syrian government in the 1960s. Cohen’s successful undercover ruse enables him to to earn “a game changing level of trust” about Syria’s secret plans against Israel, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The espionage commences on Sept. 6.

In his 2018 series “Who Is America?” the actor disguised himself as a former Israeli military officer trying to dupe gun folks into supporting a program to arm little kids.

But the “Bruno” star’s Cohen portrayal is a serious one. Check out the pics here:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix