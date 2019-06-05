Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals The Not-So-Funny Reason He Didn't Air Sarah Palin Bit

Sacha Baron Cohen’s undercover interview with GOP former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin never actually made it into the final cut of his satirical Showtime series “Who Is America?”

And the British comedian has finally revealed the awkward reason.

“Just like her candidacy for vice president, she wasn’t good enough to make the show,” Baron Cohen said in the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s “The Last Laugh” podcast.

Ouch.

Palin called out Baron Cohen’s “evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’” in a blistering Facebook post in July 2018 after he interviewed her for the show while in disguise.

The former Alaska governor’s criticism garnered immense publicity for the seven-episode series that was set to debut the following week.

Baron Cohen acknowledged feeling “quite a lot of pressure” from Showtime bosses to use the clip in the final edit, but said the interview ultimately “wasn’t very good.”

“You need someone to fully engage and answer the questions,” he added, but Palin “gave these rote answers as if she was on a presidential campaign.”

He did, however, tauntingly list her as “Special Publicity Consultant” in the last episode’s credits.

Baron Cohen did air his interviews with a number of other high profile political names.