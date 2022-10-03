Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Activist Who Turned Down 1973 Oscar, Dies

Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American activist who turned down Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for Best Actor on his behalf, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences tweeted.

Littlefeather, who declined Brando’s award for his role in “The Godfather” on his behalf, famously spoke on stage about the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans nearly 50 years ago.

Advertisement

She was later subject to boos and criticism following her speech.

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022

Littlefeather, who received an apology from The Academy in August, said she was “stunned” by the gesture.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this,” Littlefeather said.

“When I was at the podium in 1973, I stood there alone.”