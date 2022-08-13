Sacramento To Pay $1.7 Million To Parents Of Stephon Clark, Unarmed Man Killed By Cops

The city of Sacramento, California, will pay $1.7 million in a settlement with the parents of Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police in 2018.

Two Sacramento police officers fired 20 shots at 22-year-old Clark, striking him seven times after chasing him to the backyard of his grandmother’s home. The officers later said they believed Clark was holding a gun. It was a cellphone.

Neither officer faced charges after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert concluded they acted lawfully and that Clark was moving toward officers when they opened fire. Clark’s death and the subsequent lack of punishment of the officers involved led to mass protests in the city.

The city of Sacramento previously settled a separate wrongful-death lawsuit in 2019 and paid $2.4 million to Clark’s two sons, ages 5 and 8. Friday’s settlement of $1.7 million went to Clark’s mother and father, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Everyone wishes this heartbreaking event had not occurred,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “A family lost a son, a grandson, a brother and a father.”