Blood Found In Suspected Killer's Home Does Not Match DNA Of Dismembered Student

More mystery surrounds the death of a 19-year-old Wisconsin college student after prosecutors said that DNA from blood recovered from the home of a suspect in her death did not match the victim.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee pleaded not guilty on Monday to several charges in connection with the killing and mutilation of Sade Carleena Robinson, who reportedly met Anderson at a Milwaukee restaurant for a first date on April 1, the night she disappeared, CBS affiliate WDJT-TV in Milwaukee reported.

According to an amended criminal complaint obtained by HuffPost, Robinson was reported missing by a friend on April 2, the day her severed leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, Wisconsin, just south of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Detectives also located the victim’s Honda Civic that day. The car had been damaged by fire, but officers said they were able to recover Robinson’s belongings.

Wisconsin college student Sade Robinson, 19, is thought to have been killed and dismembered after meeting with someone at a Milwaukee restaurant for a first date. GoFundMe

Detectives discovered Robinson had met with Anderson the night of her disappearance at a seafood restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, according to the complaint. A bartender who was working that night told authorities that Anderson, a former employee of the restaurant, had come in to pick up a tax form and then stayed to meet a woman there for a “first date.” No information has been released on how Anderson and Robinson met.

Anderson was arrested on April 4, when authorities also searched his home and found blood in one of the rooms and on the walls leading toward the basement, where they reported finding several gasoline containers, according to the amended complaint.

New details in the amended complaint reveal that preliminary testing of the blood found at Anderson’s home did not appear to match Robinson’s DNA. It was unclear whose blood it was or if it could be Anderson’s own blood.

Since Anderson’s arrest, authorities have found more remains they believe to have belonged to the Milwaukee Area Technical College student, including a foot on April 6 and a torso and arm on a Lake Michigan beach on April 18.

Anderson’s father released a statement last week through his son’s attorney in which he expressed the family’s “shock” at Robinson’s “senseless death.”

“To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the

incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through,” Steven Anderson’s statement said. “We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life.”

His statement did not address his son’s arrest in the case.

Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, spoke last week on Nancy Grace’s “Crime Stories” podcast, calling for justice for her daughter and other Black and brown women in Milwaukee.

