Sadie Sink Reveals Which 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Was Her First Kiss

“Stranger Things” put Sadie Sink on the Hollywood map. As it turns out, the young actor can thank Netflix’s smash series for a more personal milestone, too.

Speaking to W Magazine to promote her new film “The Whale,” Sink revealed that she shared her first-ever kiss with one of her co-stars on the series.

“It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas,” she said. “We were filming. You can see it on Netflix!”

From the sound of it, however, the on-set smooch left a lot to be desired. The show’s crew members, as well as many of McLaughlin and Sink’s fellow actors, were watching closely from the sidelines.

“We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music,” Sink told W. “It was nerve-wracking at the time, but I look back now and can laugh about it.”

"Stranger Things" stars Sadie Sink (left) and Caleb McLaughlin in 2018. Randy Shropshire via Getty Images

Sink was just 14 when she landed the role of Max Mayfield on “Stranger Things,” which is set to air its fifth and final season next year. The beloved science fiction-horror series follows residents of fictional Hawkins, Indiana, in the mid-1980s as they are targeted by terrifying supernatural forces.

Now 20, Sink was hardly an acting novice at the time of her “Stranger Things” audition, having already played the title role in a revival of “Annie” on Broadway. Still, she has opened up about the unexpected challenges of spending her teen years in the spotlight.

“It’s such a weird and specific situation that the ... [‘Stranger Things’] cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people,” she told Fashion magazine last year. “I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

She then noted, “Honestly, my life has felt a bit like a coming-of-age movie.”

Sink stars alongside Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky. The movie follows Charlie (Fraser), a reclusive gay man living with obesity, as he attempts to reconcile with an estranged daughter named Ellie (Sink).

Brendan Fraser (left) and Sink star in "The Whale," now in theaters. Taylor Hill via Getty Images