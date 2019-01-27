2019 SAG Awards: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Hollywood’s finest brought their A-game to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards silver carpet on Sunday night.

The awards show, hosted by “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally, is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Actors, actresses and celebrities wore a variety of handsome tuxes and gorgeous gowns, along with millions of dollars’ worth of sparkling jewels.

Red carpet queen and “Killing Eve” actress Sandra Oh wowed in a red, one-shouldered gown from Jenny Packham, while “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi dazzled in a pink, sequined bodysuit enveloped in matching tulle.

Lady Gaga ensured all eyes were on her in a white-hot, plunging gown with a high slit, bright red nails and a bejeweled gold and diamond choker with matching earrings.

Check out all of the glamorous looks below:

Megan Mullally

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Mandy Moore

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

John Shearer via Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

John Shearer via Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Jane Fonda

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Robin Wright

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Rachel Bloom

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Sunita Mani

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gayle Rankin

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Ellen Wong

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Fiona Xie

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Adams

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Sharon Lawrence

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Miriam Shor

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Faithe Herman

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Emily Osment

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Kimmy Gatewood

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Parker Bates

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Elizabeth McLaughlin

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Britt Baron

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Luenell

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Jenna Lyng Adams

John Shearer via Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Associated Press

Lyric Ross

John Shearer via Getty Images

Rumer Willis

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated Yara Shahidi’s last name.