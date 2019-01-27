ENTERTAINMENT

2019 SAG Awards: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Stars brought the glitz and glamour at the only awards show for actors, by actors.
By Carly Ledbetter and Jenna Amatulli

Hollywood’s finest brought their A-game to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards silver carpet on Sunday night.

The awards show, hosted by “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally, is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Actors, actresses and celebrities wore a variety of handsome tuxes and gorgeous gowns, along with millions of dollars’ worth of sparkling jewels.

Red carpet queen and “Killing Eve” actress Sandra Oh wowed in a red, one-shouldered gown from Jenny Packham, while “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi dazzled in a pink, sequined bodysuit enveloped in matching tulle.

Lady Gaga ensured all eyes were on her in a white-hot, plunging gown with a high slit, bright red nails and a bejeweled gold and diamond choker with matching earrings. 

Check out all of the glamorous looks below:

Megan Mullally

Mandy Moore

Lady Gaga

Patricia Clarkson

Sandra Oh

Rachel Brosnahan

Anthony Ramos

Jane Fonda

Robin Wright

Rachel Bloom

Sunita Mani

D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce

Gayle Rankin

Ellen Wong

Keltie Knight 

 Fiona Xie  

Amy Adams

Sharon Lawrence

Miriam Shor 

Anthony Carrigan 

Faithe Herman

Emily Osment

 

Kimmy Gatewood

Parker Bates

Elizabeth McLaughlin

Britt Baron

Luenell 

Jenna Lyng Adams

Ryan Michelle Bathe 

Lyric Ross

 Rumer Willis

 

Betty Gilpin

 

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated Yara Shahidi’s last name. 

