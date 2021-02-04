SAG Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

A day after the Golden Globes woke up and chose chaos with their nominations (we don’t want to live in a world where “Emily in Paris” is deemed more awards-worthy than “I May Destroy You,” OK?), it’s now the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ turn.

Nominations for the 27th annual ceremony honoring the best performances in film and TV were unveiled Thursday morning by actors Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs via a virtual livestream on the SAG Awards’ official Instagram account.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards often serve as a potential corrective to the many Globes snubs and can be a more accurate portent for the ceremonies still to come. A a significant portion of SAG-AFTRA’s membership overlaps with the Academy Awards voting body, so as history has shown us, the SAG Awards can either make or break Oscar dreams.

Last year’s ceremony cemented Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” as a serious Best Picture season contender after the film picked up the top prize at the SAG Awards show. So this year, look for films shut out by the Globes for Best Motion Picture - Drama, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night in Miami,” to be recognized. And, thankfully, the SAG Awards don’t silo non-English-language movies in a single category, paving the way for the Steven Yeun-starring “Minari” to emerge as a potential Best Film Ensemble challenger.

In the ever-changing COVID-era awards show scramble, the SAG Awards were perhaps dealt the toughest hand. The ceremony was originally set to air Jan. 24 but got pushed back to March 14 due to pandemic-related setbacks. But after the Grammys telecast was rescheduled to the same date, the SAGs were left with the only option of delaying the ceremony until the spring to avoid conflicting with any other major awards show.

The 27th annual SAG Awards will now air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “News of The World” “Wonder Woman 1984” “Mulan” “Da 5 Bloods” “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series “The Boys” “Cobra Kai” “Lovecraft Country” “The Mandalorian” “Westworld”

Check out the full list of nominees below.