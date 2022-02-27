SAG Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

With the untelevised and controversy-plagued Golden Globes behind us and a slimmed down Academy Awards on the horizon, the Screen Actors Guild Awards might just be the most uncomplicated stop this awards season.

Returning to an in-person ceremony after last year’s completely virtual pre-taped special, the 28th annual show is set to bring some of Hollywood’s biggest (and vaccinated) stars under one roof to honor work across film and television.

As the first major event ahead of next month’s Academy Awards, the SAGs will deliver a boost to Oscar contenders in the acting categories ― the ceremony is a mostly reliable predictor for who will take home the coveted gold hardware ― and some much-needed clarity for pop culture fans and pundits alike.

Airing live on Sunday from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger, the SAGs will see Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” and “CODA,” the big-hearted coming of age dramedy from Sian Heder, compete against Adam McKay’s star-packed apocalypse comedy “Don’t Look Up,” Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic “King Richard” for the night’s top best ensemble prize.

Scott’s crime drama was overlooked in the Oscar best picture race, but led the nominations with Lady Gaga competing for best female actor alongside Nicole Kidman Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”). Kristen Stewart, who was considered to be a shoe-in for her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” surprisingly failed to earn a nod.

Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) are the heavyweights in the best male actor field, which also includes Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) and Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick... BOOM!”).

As for television, reigning Emmys winners “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are set to dominate once again with each up for five nominations apiece. Streaming services made a particularly strong showing this year. Series hailing from Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix, including “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dopesick” “The Great” “Maid” and “Squid Game” ― the first foreign-language series to be recognized in major categories ― also raked in plenty of nominations.

Kate Winslet, a frontrunner for her performance in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” will also be on hand to present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, who stands as the guild’s most decorated recipient to date, with a total of 13 SAG Award nominations and five wins.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

WINNER: “No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: “Squid Game”