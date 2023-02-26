SAG Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday night in Los Angeles as the city recovered from historic weather with high winds and hail, raging rainstorms and rare blizzard warnings rocking Southern California over the weekend.

Despite the snowfall and chilly temperatures, attendees were just grateful to be able to appear at the show in person for the second year in a row, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the SAG Awards to shorten its normal ceremony to a one-hour, virtual pretaped special in 2021.

Advertisement

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated at the ceremony, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The cast gave audience members a master class in how to collaborate on an awards show acceptance speech, and kicked it off with Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress earlier in the night.

Both Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh made history on Sunday night, as Quan became the first Asian man to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

At the end of the night, Yeoh took home the top honor ― Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture ― and became the first Asian woman to ever do so.

From left: Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." A24

Advertisement

The event was special for all who were nominated, as the SAG awards are the only show in which nominees are chosen by actors’ peers (the members of the Hollywood actors guild, SAG-AFTRA). It’s also an early look at who might take home the top honors at the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12.

Christina Applegate, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on Netflix’s hit show, “Dead to Me,” previously told the Los Angeles Times that this year’s ceremony would be an especially “big deal” for her.

The entertainer revealed that this could be her “last awards show as an actor,” as she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021. While Applegate ultimately did not win in her category, she furiously cheered on Jean Smart ― who was not able to be at the show due to a recent heart procedure ― for her win for “Hacks.”

The 'Actor' statue on display before the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Trophy Room on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field had the chance to reflect on how much her fellow actors really like her, as the “Forrest Gump” star received this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award to roaring applause and a standing ovation.

Advertisement

Check out the list of nominees and winners below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Babylon” “The Banshees of Inisherin” “The Fabelmans” “Women Talking” WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture Cate Blanchett, “Tár” Viola Davis, “The Woman King” Ana de Armas, “Blonde” Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture Austin Butler, “Elvis” Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” Bill Nighy, “Living” Adam Sandler, “Hustle” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau, “The Whale” Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” WINNER: Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

WINNER: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series