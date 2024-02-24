Celebrities brought the glamour to the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Saturday night.
The awards show, which doesn’t have a set host for the night, is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
E! News manned the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, which kicks off with SAG Award winner Idris Elba.
Barbra Streisand is set to be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, while Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will take to the stage for a “Devil Wears Prada” reunion, 18 years after the movie came out.
Other presenters will include Michael Cera, Brendan Fraser, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Cillian Murphy, Taraji P. Henson and many more familiar faces.
Netflix is streaming the show live for the very first time, which means viewers might get to see more behind-the-scenes action than ever before.
“On broadcast, someone wins an award, a Steadicam follows them offstage, and that’s generally when you’ve got to cut to the commercial,” Mark Bracco, one of the producers of the awards show, recently told the Los Angeles Times.
“We don’t have to do that,” he added. “We’re excited to be able to have these interstitials where we’ll be able to follow the winner backstage and break that fourth wall and give viewers at home that behind-the-scenes feeling.”