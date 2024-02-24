Hollywood’s on-screen talent will get a chance to celebrate their craft Saturday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
The best of television and film will gather at the Shrine Auditorium, where performers will honor their peers at the only awards show voted on by actors exclusively.
With the Academy Awards right around the corner, winning a SAG Award often predicts that Oscar gold is on the horizon. Last year, all four actors who won in SAG Award film categories went on to take home trophies during the biggest night in film.
Saturday’s ceremony is set to be a particularly poignant event for the SAG-AFTRA union, which made it through a monthslong strike last year.
In the end, representatives for SAG-AFTRA said that they were able to secure a three-year contract worth an estimated $1 billion.
To see which actors are honored for the best performances of 2023, catch the SAG Awards on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Netflix.
The streamer will also air red-carpet coverage with Tan France and Elaine Welteroth, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
See all of the nominees and winners for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards below:
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
Male Actor In A Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Female Actor In A Leading Role
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Male Actor In A Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Female Actor In A Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Stunt Ensemble
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Comedy Series Ensemble
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
Male Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Female Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”
Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Bel Powley, “A Small Light”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Male Actor In A Drama Series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Stunt Ensemble
“Ahsoka”
“Barry”
“Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“The Mandalorian”