Jason Sudeikis Upgrades Hoodie To A Statement Sweater At SAG Awards

Jason Sudeikis upgraded his pandemic award show fashion just in time for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
After appearing in an opening sketch featuring his “Ted Lasso” co-stars, where they poked fun at the actor’s sartorial statements as of late (“Who wears a hoodie to an awards show?”), he appeared at the virtual ceremony in a fresh new look.
Accepting the trophy for his performance in the Apple TV+ series in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, Sudeikis wore a blue sweater with the words “My Body My Choice” on the front.
“Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female,” Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech, as his fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Ramy Youssef watched. “That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”
He went on to give shoutouts to his mother and father for exposing him to the arts at a young age.
Viewers watching at home quickly identified the Sudeikis pullover as a Gucci sweater that goes for upwards of $1,000. The look almost immediately got social media buzzing with fans weighing in on the fashion choice.
At the Critics Choice Awards last month, Sudeikis mentioned his ex Olivia Wilde and their two children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, in a sweet acceptance speech.
“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show,” Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech. “She was like, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”
Reacting to his win on Twitter, Wilde made special mention of his much-buzzed-about attire.
“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins. So happy for you guys,” she tweeted. “I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌”