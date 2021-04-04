Jason Sudeikis Upgrades Hoodie To A Statement Sweater At SAG Awards

“Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female,” Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech, as his fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Ramy Youssef watched. “That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”

He went on to give shoutouts to his mother and father for exposing him to the arts at a young age.