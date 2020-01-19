ENTERTAINMENT

2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

The stars arrived in style at the ceremony where actors celebrate actors.

It’s time for the actors to celebrate actors ― and the rest of us to judge their looks on the red (or should we say silver?) carpet. 

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards dripped in diamonds and glamour, as the film and television stars arrived ahead of the 26th annual ceremony at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday. 

Last year, Lady Gaga blessed us all in an angelic Dior gown, the women of “Black Panther” cast came to stun per usual, Emily Blunt got everybody talking with her “vagina dress” and the “Crazy Rich Asians” crew, including stars Gemma Chan and Constance Wu, shut down the carpet in style. 

So expect some major fashion moments this time around with familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Aniston and more sure to cause all sorts of conversation.

Check out all the looks you need to see from the red carpet below.

 

Lupita Nyong’o

Jennifer Garner

Danai Gurira

Sophie Turner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sophie Turner attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Winona Ryder

Glenn Close

Patricia Arquette

Andrew Scott

Millie Bobby Brown

Dakota Fanning

Christina Applegate

Helena Bonham Carter

Logan Browning

Noah Schnapp

Kathryn Newton

Kaitlyn Dever

Madeline Brewer

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nathalie Emmanuel

Natalia Dyer

Dacre Montgomery

Jane Seymour

Merrin Dungey

 

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

