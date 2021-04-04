2021 SAG Awards: The Best Looks From The Virtual Ceremony

The year of unconventional award shows continues with the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and, even virtually, the stars did not disappoint with the exquisite looks.

This year’s show, broadcast Sunday night, was pre-taped and shorter than normal, with only a one-hour run time. According to a release from the Screen Actors Guild last week, the broadcast aimed to highlight “the show’s signature ‘I Am an Actor’ stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews” in addition to honoring the winners in 13 categories focusing on outstanding performances in 2020.

Ahead of the broadcast, despite no conventional red carpet, stars still showed off their couture and fancy looks on social media or in private photoshoots. Here’s a collection of some of the biggest digital showstoppers:

Lilly Collins

Megan Gray via Getty Images Lily Collins is seen in her award show look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 22 in Ojai, California. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 SAG Awards were pre-taped for airing April 4.

Kaley Cuoco

Leslie Odom Jr.

Emma Corrin

Natalie Morales

Jessica Frances Duke

Jessica Frances Dukes via Getty Images Jessica Frances Dukes is seen in her award show look on March 31 in Atlanta.

Nicola Coughlan

Cynthia Erivo

If looks could kill 👀 We can't wait to see presenter Cynthia Erivo later this evening! #sagawards



📸 @ChelseaLaurenLA / @ShutterstockNow pic.twitter.com/SXNj07sqbz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 4, 2021

Daveed Diggs

Giancarlo Esposito

Luke Newton

Emily Hampshire

Griffin Matthews

Lelund Durond Thompson via Getty Images Griffin Matthews shows off his SAG Awards look on March 31 in Los Angeles.

Jamie Chung

Nicholas Hoult

Dan Levy

Custom creme dream courtesy of The Row. Sending lots of love to our cast tonight. Good luck, team!💫#sagawards @SAGawards



📷: @mattymarty pic.twitter.com/XdMqU6Hu5W — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 4, 2021

Zosia Mamet

Michael K. Williams

Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images Michael K. Williams give a virtual red carpet look at his look for the SAG Awards on March 31 in Miami.