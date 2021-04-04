SAG Awards 2021: Here Are All The Winners

To all those who’ve griped about overlong award shows and the technical glitches of pandemic-era ceremonies, rest assured that the Screen Actors Guild Awards are doing things differently.

The 27th annual SAG Awards kicked off on Sunday night with the express purpose of combating the bloat of the most prolonged award season in recent memory with a pre-taped hourlong affair.

The ceremony, which stands as the only awards show voted on entirely by actors, is foregoing all the traditional trappings ― no red carpet, no host, no set and definitely no afterparties ― for a streamlined and COVID-safe celebration of film and television performances over the past year.

Though the actual awards were handed out in Zoom-style sessions with nominees days before the telecast ― actors honored in the 13 categories were required to sign nondisclosure agreements before the tapings ― the rest of us weren’t able to find out who won until the acceptance speech broadcast on Sunday night.

But that doesn’t make this year’s field any less competitive. “Minari,” which tells the story of a first-generation Korean American family starting over in the rural South; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” boasting performances from the late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis; and Spike Lee’s soldier drama “Da 5 Bloods” lead the pack with three nominations each.

Since the Oscar Best Picture front-runner “Nomadland” didn’t score a nod for the night’s top prize ― the ensemble of Chloe Zhao’s film is predominantly non-professional actors ― the Outstanding Cast trophy is anyone’s game. Critically acclaimed Black-led films, including “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami,” which were all shut out of the Best Picture race at the Oscars, are vying for the award, alongside “Minari” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek,” taking one final victory lap after airing its much-lauded concluding season, lead the nominations among the television honorees.

Apart from the announcements of winners, the show will also feature its signature “I Am an Actor” stories with “intimate docuseries-inspired interviews” woven throughout the telecast.

Check out the list of nominations below.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Da 5 Bloods” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “Minari” “One Night in Miami” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy” Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, “The Sounds of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Jung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Jared Leto, “The Little Things” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “Bridgerton” “Lovecraft Country” “Ozark” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “Dead To Me” “The Flight Attendant” “The Great” “Schitt’s Creek” “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me” Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit” Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “News of the World” WINNER: “Wonder Woman 1984” “Mulan” “Da 5 Bloods” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series “The Boys” “Cobra Kai” “Lovecraft Country” WINNER: “The Mandalorian” “Westworld”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.