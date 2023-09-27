Sage Steele Traces U.S. 'Downhill Slide' To Voter Anger That Trump Won In 2016

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele on Tuesday suggested that America’s accelerated decline began with voter anger that Donald Trump won the White House in 2016. (Watch the video below.)

In a guest appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Steele railed against the eased dress code in the nation’s Capitol and violence in big cities, saying people film crimes instead of intervening.

Advertisement

“I feel like it goes back to probably 2016, Jesse, when I first felt a change in the anger that so many people had that Donald Trump was actually elected,” she said.

She said COVID-19 and George Floyd’s death hastened the “quick downhill slide, and to me, is as concerning as anything that I’ve ever seen in my 50 years.”

Watters later returned to her 2016 comment and said he had “the same feeling.”

Steele described her approach in the election between Trump and Hillary Clinton as picking “the lesser of two evils.”

“And I ended up choosing the one that got elected because to me it was the lesser of the evil,” she said.

Advertisement

“And now look what’s happened. And I mean, fear even in the election process because of what happened in 2020,” she said.